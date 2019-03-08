Nancy Jean Syrie, age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Services will be held at the Garden Valley Church of Christ, 1470 Garden Valley Blvd., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served following the service.
Taylor's Family Mortuary 541-679-6983
