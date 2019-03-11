Age 59, of Roseburg, OR, passed away due to complications of Type I Diabetes. She was born in 1959 to Gerald and Vera Parker in Roseburg, Oregon. Nancy was raised in Glide, graduating from Glide High School in 1977.
Nancy married Craig Syrie in 1979. They had two children, Matthew and Aaron, raising them in Douglas County.
Nancy spent the majority of her career working for Douglas National Bank and then became a caregiver.
Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Nancy loved sewing and crafting. She loved babies and kids and especially her three beautiful grandchildren.
She was an organ donor and we take comfort in knowing even in death she will help many.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Gerald in 2010. She is survived by her mother, Vera; her sisters, Connie Kalata and her husband Paul, and Linda Nelson; brother, Mike Parker and his wife Karen; her husband, Craig; and her children, Matthew Syrie and his wife Adriana; and granddaughter, Ashlynn; Aaron Syrie and his wife Stacie; and grandchildren, Bethany and Brandtley; loving family members and life-long friends. She will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Garden Valley Church of Christ, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow with light luncheon included.
