NANCY MAE PICHETTE
On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Nancy Mae Pichette, loving wife and mother of four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, passed away at the age of 79. Nancy Mae was born on September 3, 1940 in Harlingen, Texas to Orville and Marge Hoover.
On April 24, 1970, Nancy married David L. Pichette Jr. They raised three sons, David Ibbotson, Eric Pichette and Michael Pichette, and one daughter, Annemarie Pichette LaMoreaux.
Nancy had many hobbies from painting to photography. She loved having her extended family home for holidays or impromptu reunions. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious laugh and for speaking her mind.
Nancy is survived by her husband, David; her four children, David, Eric, Michael and Annemarie; her sister Sue Dailey; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life to be determined.
