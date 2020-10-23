Nancy passed away at age 77. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1943 to father Harry and mother Vivian Ennis.
Later in life Nancy went to school and became a nurse. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, riding horses, reading, and listening to good country music.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Harry and Vivian Ennis; brother, Harry Jr.; granddaughter, Misty Layman; and son, Jeffery Ferguson. She is survived by Nadine (Gary) Jackson, Michelle (Andy) Matovitch, Timothy Ferguson Carol (John) Fox, Edward (Chris) Ennis, Fred Layman, Stephanie Adkins, Tiffany Fairweather, Robert Irwin Jr., Brittney Thornsberry, Keenen Adkins, Mahalah Adkins, Kaylee Sprauge, Anton Shepherd, Lilly Shepherd, Madaline Layman, Brooklyn Thornsberry, Konner Riley.
