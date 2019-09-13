Natalie Avis (Neal) Perry, age 56, passed away August 3, 2019. Arrangements are by Taylor's Family Mortuary.
Saturday, September 28, 2019, a graveside service will be held at Eden Cemetery at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. at The Better Living Center. The family ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Community Cancer Center or New Beginnings SPCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.