01-18-1928 to 08-05-2020
Ned E. Van Cott was born in Minneapolis, MN to Elvin and Alice Van Cott. They moved out West in 1940 and settled in Santa Monica, CA. He played baseball and ran track in high school. He also coached YMCA and his church basketball teams before graduating from high school.
Ned went into the Air Force and served overseas in Libya. When he returned, he went to college at U.S.C. and graduated as an engineer. He worked for Douglas Aircraft, then Northrop and finally for Boeing Aircraft.
Ned married Mary Lou and had two children, David and Carol Ann, David is the only one living now.
In later life, Ned was a very accomplished Ball Room dancer, all the ladies lined up to dance with “Ned.” He also became a very good artist with unique techniques.
Ned’s mind was taken over by Alzheimer’s and died in peace at Brookdale Memory Care.
Now he can join those who are waiting for him in Heaven. John
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.