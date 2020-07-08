Neil entered heaven peacefully at his son Wayne’s home on July 4th, 2020 at the age of 87.
Neil was born on November 7, 1932 to Kenneth and Evelyn Hagen. He grew up in Canby, OR.
Neil served his country in the Army. Neil was married to Audrey for 50 years. During his life Neil owned Neil’s Printing Service. He enjoyed traveling with Audrey and attending his grandchildren’s school and sporting events. He would spend a month each year in Roseburg, visiting family.
Neil was saved later in life and enjoyed studying the Bible. He enjoyed fishing with his sons and that legacy has lived on with his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by Jeffrey (son); Audrey (wife); and Matthew (grandson).
Neil is survived by his children Michael (Val), Denise Denton, Dan, Wayne (Elizabeth), Marty (Esther); brother, Kenneth; 12 grandchildren (Lydia & Paul of Roseburg); 13 great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery.
