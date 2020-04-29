Neil Neilsen passed away April 22nd, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. He was 72.
Neil was born July 5th, 1947 to Howard and Ruth Neilsen in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was the oldest of four children; he had two brothers and one sister, Gary, Bruce Neilsen and Lynn Murders.
Neil graduated from Port Orford High School and later enlisted in the Army to be deployed to Vietnam.
After Neil got out of the Army, he settled down in the Roseburg area to raise his two children.
Neil was a hard worker. He retired from Roseburg forest products as an Assistant Business Agent for the Union. He was a very loving father and grandfather. He was loved and liked by many, and will be remembered by his loving, giving spirit, and his joking personality.
Neil is survived by his son and daughter in-law, Donnie and Brittney Neilsen; his daughter and son in-law, Windy and Brian Digby; three grandchildren, Lilly Neilsen, Tyler, and Remi Digby; and two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Amelia Digby.
