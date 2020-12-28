Born October 5,1929 – December 10, 2020
Beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Neil was a master bowyer, builder, machinist, inventor, and scholar of God’s word.
Neil grew up in the Inland Empire and was the third of five siblings. His parents (Ella Warne and William Glenn Tarbell) and siblings passed before him.
His siblings were brothers, Glenn, Richard, Daniel and sister, Nancy, his wife Margeret Tarbell. He had one grandson, Matthew Stewart.
When he was young, Neil loved playing high school football and boxing. He grew up during WWII and some of his brothers served to fight Tyranny.
Neil traveled to Oregon and was forever smitten. Though he had to return to California,
he loved the beauty of Oregon and vowed to return someday, eventually he would, many years later.
He was married to Margeret Rateau for 54 years until she passed away in 2016.
Neil was always strongly in touch with what he believed was the truth, for better or worse. No one could change his mind or temper his beliefs; they were etched in stone and they never changed. He studied the bible to understand those beliefs and to defend them when necessary. His favorite bible teacher was R.B. Thiemes Jr. of Dallas Theological Seminary.
Neil loved the great outdoors and he always loved working with wood. He was a skilled carpenter, making roll top desks, bookshelves, and custom homes. Neil and his brother Glenn ran a bow business in the 1950s in Gold Hill, Oregon and were known for crafting fine hard wood long bows. He continued the business on his own until he was 85. Literally, he was 86 years old working on his roof. He fixed his own cars and landscaped.
His language of love was deeds of service and he would make things at his wife Margeret's request.
He is survived by children Richard (Janet Burns), Michelle (Jay Brillon), Neil Tarbell Jr., Debra (Dale Burton), daughter by heart, Ann Havens Spiritual Daughter; grandchildren, Elisha, Ariella, Aaron, Christian, Levi, Desiree, Tasia; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Austin (Karissa) Diaina, Talia, Brandon, Alyssa, Kaia, Seth; great-great-grandchild, Evelyn; many nieces and nephews, whom Dad loved; sisters-in-law Louise Martin and Lillian Carlson; his beloved sister Cleon; and brother Charles in Christ.
Thank you, Callahan Court for the excellent care and love for our father Neil.
From his beloved grandson Aaron;
“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.” -George S. Patton
Celebration of life summer of 2021 TBA later.
