Nelda Mae Treskey, age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born July 12, 1955, in Klamath Falls.
Nelda liked genealogy, was very artistic and loved “Stamp It Up”.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Dean Treskey who were friends for 58 years; daughters, Michelle Wood and her husband Jason, Nichole Nurmi and her husband Jay; son, Darren Treskey; grandchildren, Hailey, Erin, Lauren, Alicia, Kellie and Tristan.
A celebration of Nelda’s Life will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. Private cremation rites have been held. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
