Nella Ramona Patten passed away on March 6, 2019, at the age of 85. Nella was born on December 10, 1933, in Cottage Grove, Oregon, to Thomas and Bertha (Riley) Patten.
Nella owned and operated Country Lady’s Antique and Gifts in downtown Drain, Oregon for many years. Prior to that time, she worked in a variety of capacities including catalog sales for Sears and Roebuck and as a bartender, where she perfected her listening skills.
Nella knew no strangers and was a friend to all. She was constantly bringing in stray animals and folks that were down on their luck, helping them get to a better place. She loved her family, her numerous dogs and cats, and spending time outdoors.
She is survived by daughter, Angie (Steve) Peterman; son, Mike (Linda) Wynegar; brothers, Dale (Deborah) Orwick, Don Orwick, Gary (Sydney) Patton, and Larry Patton; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews. Nella was preceded in death by her husband Michael (Mickey) Hansen; parents, Tom and Bertha; her brother, Glen Orwick; granddaughter, Asya (Wynegar) Riley; and very special friends, Walt and Hopi.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019. Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel is responsible for arrangements. A potluck and “Celebration of Life” will be held later in the spring or early summer.
