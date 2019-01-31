Nick, age 28, was born March 5, 1990, in Roseburg, OR, and passed away in a tragic car accident on December 24th, 2018. He grew up in the Roseburg area, graduating from Sutherlin high School in 2008.
Nick was working at McDonalds in Sutherlin at the time of his accident. As a child he liked to go on adventures, backpacking or going to the beach with his grandpa and family. He went several times to Disneyland and other amusement parks with grandparents, cousins and family. He had many friends and was a very likable person.
He will be forever remembered by his family and many friends. He is survived by his mother, Tonya Blum; brother, Parker Manion; grandparents, Steve and Karen Blum, all of Oakland; Uncle Jesse (Julie) Blum of Roseburg; Aunt Sarah (Daniel) Stockton of Oakland; cousins, Toby and Bo Blum of Sutherlin, McKenzie Gassner, Emery Reeves and Ruby Stockton all of Oakland; along with numerous other family and close friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who helped look for him in the two weeks he was missing. There will be a Celebration of Life for Nick on March 9th, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at the City Park Community Center in Sutherlin.
