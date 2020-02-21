Nick Botner, of Yoncalla, OR, passed away on February 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Nick was born on April 10, 1926 in Spring Valley, NY into a family of Ukrainian immigrants.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge and received a bronze star and a purple heart for his service. After completing his military service, he moved to Cocoa Beach, Florida, and earned his pilot's license. He later moved to Alaska in 1948 and filed on a 25-acre homestead at Gold Creek while he worked for the Alaska Railroad full time.
He married Carla, his wife of 55 years, in Anchorage in 1965, and they built and operated a remote, fly in hunting and fishing lodge outside of Talkeetna. The family relocated to Yoncalla, Oregon in 1975 and started farming. Nick's passion for fruit trees grew and he became an integral member of the Home Orchard Society, amassing the world's largest private collection of apple varieties. Until his death, Nick grew a large garden and was grafting fruit trees.
Nick is survived by his wife Carla; sister, Betty (PA); his children, Niki (AK), Aphrodite (FL), Tal, Paul and Anna (OR); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A military service will be held at the VA National Cemetery in Roseburg on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck gathering at the Yoncalla Community Center at 2 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
