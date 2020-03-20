Nicholas David Lehman-Helmke, age 24, died as a result of a violent crime on March 15, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Ellis; his stepfather, Bruce Ellis; and his three sisters, Amanda, Rachael and Natalie; including his dog “Chevy”.
Nick loved the Lord and his favorite scripture was Isaiah: 53. He was planning to attend the Bethel School of Ministry in the fall. A trip to Israel was also being planned. He had a calling on his life and was the prodigal son returning home, literally the same weekend he was killed. Nick had so many wonderful friends, Jesse, Chance, Mo, who he would do anything for, day or night. His close friend, Ben, also lost his life tragically the same night as they died in each other’s arms, “brothers til the end”. Nick’s beautiful girlfriend, Karli, is also among us who are mourning his loss, one day to be united again.
The graveside service will be held March 24, 2020, 12 noon at the Rogue River Cemetery in Gold Beach, OR. A celebration of life will take place near Winston when the limitations on the number of gatherings is lifted. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to: Jennifer Ellis, P.O. Box 544, Winston, OR 97496 to assist with funeral and legal fees. Thank you for all of your prayers for the family and friends.
