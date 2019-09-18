Noriene Ann Wattman passed away on September 12, 2019, at the age of 81 years, in her home, surrounded by Love and prayer. She was born on August 30, 1938, to parents Erick and Ethel Wattman in Superior, Wisconsin. At an early age, her family moved from Wisconsin to Sutherlin, Oregon. She attended Sutherlin schools, graduating in 1956. She was known for her beautiful, fiery red hair. Some of her classmate girlfriends formed a friendship that lasted more than 70 years. From that friendship, the “Ya Ya Sisterhood of '56” was formed, who gathered to play card games and enjoy luncheons up until her last birthday celebration.
Noriene was a devoted, loving, stay-at-home mom for her three daughters, Kim, Karie and Kristy. She enjoyed working at Sears, The Sun-Tribune and Umpqua Shopper in Sutherlin, Farmers Insurance in Roseburg and baked cookies from Noriene's Kitchen for her daughter's business Wally World Video. She loved dancing, trying new recipes and family dinner celebrations. Her hobby of knitting afghans was bestowed upon many family members. Receiving one of her creations was treasured knowing just how much time was spent on them. She loved butterflies and had an extensive collection in her home.
Noriene was preceded in death by her parents, Erick and Ethel Wattman; brother, Wayne Wattman; and dear friend, Jack Watkins. She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Bret) Watkins, Karie (Gregg) Hall and Kristy Bebeau. She was known as “Grammy” to Dustin (Sara) Forney, Branden (Christine) Summers, Danyal Watkins, Derryck Kissell, Apryll Barlow, Austin Hall, Breann Hall and Joey Hall. She was “Great Grammy” to Carter Forney, Caden Forney, Marley Woodward and Layla Summers.
A private family service was held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens on September 21, 2019. The family is planning a Celebration of Noriene's Life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m., at The Sutherlin Community Building. Contact Karie via text at 530-305-7274 or email at kariehall26@gmail.com with your last name and number attending; as a buffet dinner will be served.
A donation may be made in Noriene's name to The Community Cancer Center in Roseburg, Oregon. When you see a butterfly fluttering around flowers or passing by in the beautiful blue sky, please smile and think of her.
