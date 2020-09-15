Norma Dwight

Norma made her long-awaited trip to Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior on August 3, 2020. Always eager to share the Word of God she was a true blessing to her family and friends. She was born October 24, 1931, to Lawrence and Anna Lockwood in Ryderwood, WA.
Norma would spend her childhood and adult life living in Tenmile. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1949.In 1950, she married her soulmate Edgar (Ed) Dwight. They had three children and at his passing in 2008, had been married 58 years.
She loved music and played several musical instruments but was known for beautifully playing the piano and organ at the Tenmile Methodist Church or just for the enjoyment of her family and friends. She also enjoyed crafts, oil painting, decorating, gardening, camping, hosting parties and crossword puzzles. Norma had a way of making people around her feel special, cared about and appreciated.
Norma is survived by her three children Greg Dwight (Margene) of Tenmile, Lori Slone (Randy) of Roseburg and Curt Dwight (Denise) of Gold Canyon, AZ; six grandchildren, Heather Weachter (Josh), Kerry Dwight (Holly), Randi Ackerman (Darren), Kelly Dwight (Cambrea), Garrett Dwight, Natalie Dwight; nine great-grandchildren, Ethan, Allison and Olivia Weachter, Karsen, Norah, Braxton and Hazel Dwight, Asher and Gage Ackerman. She is also survived by her sister Cathy Melson (Bill) of Ridgefield, WA.
A Celebration of Life will be held when conditions allow.
