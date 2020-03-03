On February 26, 2020, Norma joined the love of her life Warren L. Anderson, Sr. in the hands of the Lord, she was 90 years old.
Norma was born in Humboldt, Illinois in September of 1929 to Eola and Grandville Raper. While a small child, they moved the West Coast in search of work for her father. They moved to Yoncalla, OR, where her father worked in a logging camp until his death. Eola Raper stayed in Yoncalla to raise their six children. Norma graduated from Yoncalla High school, then on June 22, 1947, married Warren L. Anderson, Sr., they were married just under a month of 65 years.
Norma is survived by her children Donald Anderson, Edith Wilkison, Betty Bean (Richard), Pauline Jorgenson (Harold), and Sue Johnson (James). She is also survived by her sister, Mona, brother, Elvin and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband Warren Anderson; daughter, Judy Diane; son, Warren Lavern Anderson Jr.; grandson, Victor Anderson; granddaughter, Sara Johnson; parents, Eola and grandville Raper; sisters, Lorraine and Ora Raper, Barbara Otto, and Wanda Jones; and her brother, Vernon Raper.
A memorial service in honor of Norma will be held on March 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Yoncalla, OR.
