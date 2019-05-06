Norma Jean (Jeannie) Norris passed away at Mercy Hospital on March 30, 2019. Jeannie was born August 15, 1933, to Orville and Marie (Appling) Coffelt in Bend, Oregon.
Jeannie spent her early childhood in Central Oregon, where she had very fond memories of riding horses on the ranch. The family moved to Sutherlin, Oregon, and that is where she met and married Gene Norris. They moved to the Winston/Dillard area where they raised their daughter Stacy. Jeannie worked for many years at Harley’s Market in Winston. They eventually moved to Myrtle Creek, where she worked at the Bakery and The Berry Patch.
Jeannie enjoyed her yard, flowers and especially their cats. The thing she enjoyed the most was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jeannie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gene of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; her daughter Stacy (Chuck) Ireland of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; sister, Judy Roe of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; grandson, Charles (Amber) Ireland of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; granddaughter, Kayla Ireland of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Regan, and Weston of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; and nieces and nephews. Jeannie was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Lois; and brothers, Kenneth, Norman, and Robert.
A memorial service will be held at the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene on May 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
