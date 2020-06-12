Norma Kain passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 96.
Norma is survived by her children Sharon Henley, Joanne Bahris, Dianne Collins, Joseph Chipanno Jr. and seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Norma's favorite thing was to take her dog Kandi to the Myrtle Creek park and talk to people there about her God Jehovah. She loved to share God's promises from the Bible with people to encourage them. Norma also loved to show people (especially kids) how her dog Kandi could do tricks, often times people would gather around her to watch that dog do her tricks and Norma loved that. Norma was greatly loved by her family and pretty much the Whole Town. She will be greatly missed.
The family wants to take this opportunity to give a special thanks to Tammy at Adams House and all their staff for how well they treated her for the last 2 years of her life.
