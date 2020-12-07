Norma L. Scharf, 90, of Oakland, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born July 3rd, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Norris Love (Tex) and Beulah Rossman.
Norma loved her life with her husband Robert on their ranch that is nestled on the Umpqua River in Oakland, Oregon. She was also very dedicated to her small church, Christ Lutheran Church in Sutherlin and her Lord Jesus Christ.
Norma is survived by her six children, Jeanne Roberts of Acton, CA, Richard Mercer Jr. and his wife Drusilla of Orting, Jeffery Mercer of Santa Paula, CA, Tristen Mercer and his wife Cheryl of Sutherlin, OR, Marianne Fairchild and her husband William of Springfield, OR, Jacqueline Sallee and her husband Bruce of Newbury Park, CA; her three sisters-in-law, Leslie Rossman of Simi Valley, CA, Barbara Harder and her husband Harold of Munich, ND, Ginger Burkey and her husband James of Colorado Springs, CO; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Rossman and son-in-law, J.D. Roberts.
There will be a memorial service planned at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson's Chapel of the Roses, Roseburg, OR.
