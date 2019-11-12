Norma Sperbeck Smith passed away Monday morning, November 4, 2019, in Roseburg, OR, where she had lived since 1998. Norma was born in Frontier, Michigan, on February 13, 1919, to Ola Clark Sperbeck and Ernest Sperbeck.
Norma married her high school sweetheart, Roderick N. Smith; they moved to Ann Arbor (Rod earned an Engineering degree) where their daughter, Jacqueline Jeannette was born. In July of 1939, they moved to Burbank, CA by motorcycle and sidecar with a two-year-old daughter. 1942, a son, Roderick Craig was born in Glendale, CA. In 1943, the family moved to North Hollywood, close to Lockheed Aircraft co. where Rod worked as a Design Engineer.
Norma volunteered with her daughter’s scout troop and also lead a Brownie troop. Later, she worked with her son’s Cub and Boy Scout troops. She was active in the PTA; president of the Elementary School PTA; and on the board of the North Hollywood PTA Council. Later, she worked in a department store, and at RCA Electronics Developmental Dept.
They moved to Sunland, CA, for ten years after retirement, then to Albion, CA, and later to Camarillo, CA. It was in Camarillo, that her husband passed away in 1983. In 1986, she married Larry Dornburg and moved to his home in Oceanside, CA. They divorced in 1990, and she moved to Santa Clarita, CA, until 1998, when she came to Roseburg, OR.
Norma loved to travel and did so extensively; Europe, The Great Wall of China, down the Amazon, Rome, Belize, Tahiti and the USA.
Norma is survived by her brother, Robert Sperbeck of Michigan; her daughter, Jacqueline Madrid of Sutherlin, OR; son, Craig Smith; daughter-in-law, Kathy of Cambria, CA; four granddaughters; two grandsons; ten great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Mikel Fredericks of Winston, and Stevie Boyden; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jan May; husband of 47 years, Roderick Smith; mother and father; two brothers; brother-in-law, Frank May; and son-in-law, Jim Madrid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.