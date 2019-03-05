Norman David Aikins left us on March 2nd, 2019, in Riddle, Oregon. Norman was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on July 17th, 1936, to James Lafe and Thelma Marie Cripps Aikins.
Norman attended Riddle schools and graduated in 1954. He was an athlete and letterman for Riddle High School. Upon graduation, he entered into the US Air Force and completed his service as a refrigeration repairman, he spent time in Maine, California, and Morocco.
Norman married Bonnie Loper on May 12th, 1961. They were married for 56 years. Norman and Bonnie moved to Placerville, California. They were then offered to go into the family farm business under Aikins’ Acres where they raised cattle, harvested prunes, walnuts and hay; which he did until his passing.
Norman was a very avid sports fan and loved all sports but soccer. He spent many hours watching his children in all their sports and ended up following the Riddle Girls Softball team, and the Oregon Ducks girls’ softball, then following graduating girls into their college careers.
Norman and Bonnie owned Riddle Grocery for a time, and Norman held many jobs aside from running the family farm after his father passed away, including McCormick Piling, and Aikins’ Septic Service for many years and was known as the Septic guy, and he would later in years get calls from people wanting to know if he remembered where their tanks were. Norman had a great memory for that and often shared stories with his children, grandchildren and even his great-grandchildren.
Norman spent some great times hunting with his son, David in Eastern Oregon. He enjoyed watching his daughter Lesa’s children in all their sports. Norman spent many hours with his daughter Jenny and her kids on the farm, farming and her children’s sports endeavors.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents, James Lafe and Thelma; sister, Ardeth; and his wife, Bonnie Aikins. He is survived by his three children, Lesa Duckett, David ( Becky) Aikins and Jenny (Mark) McKay; his grandchildren, A.J. (Tiffany), Jason (Sirena), Brooke (Jared), Kyle, Ashleyann (Joesph), Lafe, Riley, Seth (Cheyenne), Tyler (Angie), Ben, Jared; foreign exchange grandson, Antonio (Sonia); and 14 great-grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers and donations, an account has been set up at Banner Bank in Riddle the account is set up under Brooke Rainwater/Norman Aikins Memorial Fund, all donations will be given to Riddle High School Athletic Fund to help the program. There are no formal services planned per Normans’ request.
Norman was loved by many people and was one of the great Icons of Riddle. Norman “Made the Trip!”
