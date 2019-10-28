May 30, 1934 - October 15, 2019
Private Services will be held for Norman H. Nicholas, age 85, of Roseburg, OR, at Roseburg National Cemetery.
Norm was born on May 30, 1934, one of six children, to Ralph and Lillian (Kennedy) Nicholas, in Tuthill, South Dakota. He passed away on October 15, 2019, in Roseburg, Oregon.
Norm was a master at just about anything and had many passions in his life. He was a builder of classic cars (his most recent a 1940 Ford Coupe), dragsters and motorcycles. he loved drag racing, tinkering in his shop and, most importantly, spending time with his family.
Norm worked hard, played hard and loved deeply. He was proud to be a US Army Veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict. His working career included being a steel fabricator, farmer and millwright.
Norm is survived by his wife of 50 years, Melba Nicholas of Roseburg; children, Sheri Shaver of Portland, Rick Nicholas and Penny of Eagle Creek, Donna Schmidt and Dave of Roseburg, Robert Gilman of Roseburg and Angela Kelly of Damascus; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren, who all lovingly called him Popo; his sisters, Bonnie and Cheryl; brother, Darrell; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Francis and Donald.
The family suggests donations be made, in his memory, to CHI Mercy Heath, Hospice Services, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, Oregon 97471.
Private Services to be held Friday, November 1, 2019.
