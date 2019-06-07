Norman "Leroy" Scarbrough left this world much too early, on May 27, 2019. Leroy was 50 years young! Leroy worked beside his "other" brother at 541-FARMS! He leaves behind his mother Diane Davis, his brother Steve Gray (Evelyn), his brother Robert, and sister Tambralee. His mate and love of his life Sarah Jameson and her children Kaleb and Savannah, and of course his beloved dog Sasha! He also leaves his other family the Paul's and Riley's! Leroys love was true and steadfast. He walked this journey we call life as an honorable man! On weekends you could find him watching Nascar with his brother Steve or watching football. GO STEELERS! Leroy was a jack of all trades and he managed to master most of them. He was content to stand back and watch. Yet he was the wind beneath many of our wings. He will be loved and missed as long as we exists and will be remembered after by the stories we share with our future generations! A celebration of life including a BBQ will be held on Sunday June 9th at 2pm at River Bend on Thompson Street behind the skate park in Winston! Fly high our Leroy. We hope our flower is legal in heaven!
