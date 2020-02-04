Norman Oswald of Roseburg, Oregon passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. He was born in Berkley, CA on May 19, 1944. Norm was a Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, which was an experience that he cherished. Norm helped to shape young minds as an English teacher for 30 years at Fremont Jr. High School. He was awarded a Fulbright Exchange and lived and taught English in Ankara, Turkey for a year along with his family. He was passionate about traveling, home projects, photography, folk dancing, hiking, listening to music, going on long drives, hosting exchange students, writing letters to the editor and spending time with his family and friends. Norm was such a kind and compassionate person and was always offering a smile and a helping hand. He was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Norm leaves behind his wife Jean and daughters Jocelyn, Laura, and Melissa. A celebration of Norm’s life will be held on February 8th at 11am at the Winston Community Center.
