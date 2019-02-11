DONALD CARL CARLSON
Donald Carl Carlson, age 86, passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday evening, February 1, 2019, surrounded by family.
Donald was born on September 21, 1932, in Stuart, Nebraska, to parents Carl Carlson and Tracy Turnovec. He was one of nine children. His family moved from Nebraska to Oregon in the 1940s, where he resided the remainder of his life.
Donald was a member of the Oregon Army National Guard from December 25, 1948 until December 19, 1958. He served in the 186th Infantry, Bravo Company, out of Cottage Grove Oregon. He was honorably discharged as an E-4 Specialist.
Donald was employed in the timber industry throughout Oregon. He ended his employment in 1994 with Sun Studs in Roseburg, Oregon.
Donald had many passions in life. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in his yard and hunting and fishing. He liked to tinker on vehicles and other things mechanical. He loved the older country music greats and owned and played several guitars throughout his life. He even played in a small band for a time. Not only could he play, he could sing a mean tune. He did not know how to read music, but he never forgot to bring the twinkle in his eye when he played.
Donald is survived by his wife, Dixie; daughters Tammy Beals (David) and Robin Rowland (Chris), and sons Rodney Carlson (Becky) and Doran Carlson (Janet), and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
As per Donald’s request, no services will be held. Wishing you a safe journey home Papa!
LARRY DUANE GILPIN
Larry Duane Gilpin, age 80, of Winston, Oregon, passed away peacefully January 30th, 2019, surrounded by close family and friends. Larry was born May 18th, 1938, in Bend, Oregon, to Charles Raymond Gilpin and Cleo Vera Nixon.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Elmi; his son, Butch Gilpin; his father, Raymond; mother, Cleo Gilpin; brother, Marion Gilpin and wife Rose; sister, Jackie and husband George Chase; and brother, Charles and wife Adele Gilpin. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and shared many grandchildren and great-grandchildren with his wife, Elmi.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 16th, 2019, at Winston Assembly of God.
