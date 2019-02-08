OWEN WOOD DYKEMA
Owen Wood Dykema was born February 25, 1929, in Villa Park, Illinois, to Evalyn Pearl Rayburn and Henry Simon Dykema. He died peacefully January 30, 2019, at home in Roseburg, Oregon, surrounded by the love of his family.
A chance viewing of a Naval recruitment poster in high school offering four years of college for flying planes changed Owen’s life forever.
He joined the Navy, learned to fly and in December 1950, he and Enid married. Chris was born 10 months after they were married and then Owen was off to Korea, to fly Corsairs off the USS Princeton in the North Pacific. Owen spent four years on active duty followed by 35 years in the Navel Reserves where he retired as Captain.
In 1958, he earned a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology. In 1961, he moved his family out to Canoga Park, California, to start his career in the aerospace industry.
In 1997, he and Enid moved up to Roseburg.
He loved to read and wrote many articles for newspapers and magazines and wrote multiple books on his life and scientific/religious thoughts. He loved family, anything to do with flying, basketball, math and science, a good cold beer and vanilla ice cream.
Owen is preceded in death by his son, Neal David, 1980, from complications from Maffucci Syndrome; and his wife, Enid Marie McKee, January 27, 2017. He is survived by his two daughters, Christine Elaine Dykema and Gail Susan Hanson; and his son-in-law, Quentin Dale Hanson. Owen had three grandchildren, Erin Christine Leyva, Quentin Tyler Hanson and Miles David Hanson; and two great-grandchildren by Erin and her husband Todd Leyva, Maguire Oliver and Eleanor Paige.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 18th, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg. A private interment will follow at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the VFW Hall, Roseburg. Please visit Owen’s web site at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences for the family.
RICHARD STUART LAWRENCE
Richard Stuart Lawrence, age 70, of Bandon, Oregon, passed away suddenly from heart failure on January 8, 2019.
Richard was born in San Jose, California, to Stuart and Margaret Jeanette Lawrence on February 16, 1948. He graduated in 1966 from Douglas High School in Winston, Oregon. For over 40 years he worked as a photographer and videographer. He enjoyed restoring vintage cars, was the founder of the Reston Jam music festival and a member of the Faith Baptist Church.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Stuart, and mother, Margaret. He is survived by his spouse, Marvel; daughter, Geneva; numerous family, friends and loved ones.
His memorial service will be held on his 71st birthday, Saturday, February 16, 2019, starting at 1 p.m. at the Faith Baptist Church, 50631 Highway 101, Bandon, Oregon. A potluck will follow the memorial. Please bring a covered dish to share, as well as your memories of Richard.
ELAINE CAMERON
VERONA, WI/ MYRTLE CREEK, OR Elaine V. Cameron, age 94, passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Elaine was born on December 6, 1924, in Hagerman, ID, to Harvey and Mabel Vader. She grew up in Hagerman and attended the local grade and high school. Later she graduated from Albion Normal College in Albion, ID, with a 2-year degree in teaching. Elaine then went to Challis, ID, to teach high school. While teaching she met the love of her life, Dudley Cameron, and they married in 1946 in Pocatello, ID. Elaine taught school for over 25 years, mostly in Myrtle Creek, OR. While teaching and raising a family she finished her BA and Masters degree in education.
Elaine was an accomplished pilot, seamstress, and baker. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and especially watching her grandchildren. Elaine touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Elaine is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Ray) Najera and Candy (Rick) Feldt; grandchildren, Christina (Robert) Moran, Angela (Steven) Ancira, Cory Newman, Tracy Diehm (Jorge Sevilla), Lindsay Feldt (Corey Murray), and Anthony Cameron Najera; great grandchildren, Vanessa and Victoria Moran, Sydney Ancira, Mason, Mia and Elena Newman, Ricky and Cameron Sevilla, Quentin and Zander Murray; brothers, Loren Vader and Pink (Bonnie) Vader. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dudley; siblings, Laura (Clyde) Lewis and Dean Vader.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 South Main Street, Verona, WI. Rev. Kurt Billings presiding. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Heartland Hospice, St. James Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
ROSEALIE “ROSIE” WILLIS
Rosealie “Rosie” Willis, age 75, passed away January 28, 2019, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Salem, OR, and grew up in Camas Valley, OR.
Rosie loved playing Bingo, baking pie, candy, and jam.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Haynes and Janeen Willis; sons, Darrell, Terry Lee, and Randy Johnson; 12 grandkids; 21 great-grandkids; sister, Patty Hayes; brother, Terry Volkman; and many nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, of 50 years; her parents; and sister.
She will be greatly missed.
A family service will be held for her and Larry later in Montana.
