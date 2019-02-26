OLEN DALE EDWARDS
Olen Dale Edwards born on August 2, 1935, passed away February 19, 2019, at the age of 83. He was surrounded by his family and will be greatly missed.
Olen was a member of the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene and of the Gideons. Olen was an avid fisherman and even wrote a book of his fishing stories for his family. He always loved his family and was willing to help anyone.
Olen was preceded in death by his spouse Joanne Edwards, his parents and one brother. He is survived by his spouse, Debra Edwards; his children, Sherry (Fred) Wilkins, Jeanne (Scott) Taylor, Teresa (Roger) Vogelpohl, Mark Edwards and Melody (Mark) Boyd; and also, his siblings, Lorene, Florence, James, Marilyn and Elmer. He has ten grandchildren, Jessica, Leah and Ben Wilkins, Amy and David Taylor, Jamie Gober, Emily Pope, Angela Little, Ashley Vogelpohl and Ryan Boyd. He also has eight great-grandchildren, Zoie, Alexandra, Lily, Kailey, Ameerah, Christopher, Quincy and Lynden; and one great-great-grandson, Leo Wilkins.
Olen enjoyed having a house full of family and friends. He never minded all of the noise and chaos, the more the better is what he liked.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 2, 2019, at The Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene would be appreciated.
KAY (GREENQUIST) BOWMAN
September 27, 1936-February 19, 2019
In the early morning of February 19, 2019, Kay Bowman passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was born Kay Joan Greenquist on September 27, 1936, in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. As a young girl her family relocated to Roseburg, Oregon. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1955. She married Myron Bevans in 1956, and they had two children, Gordon Douglas Bevans and Eric James Bevans. They lived in Castlegar, British Columbia, until 1970, when Kay and her children returned to Roseburg, where she resided until her death.
In 1982, after a long courtship, she married Maxlyn Erio Bowman. She and Max took full advantage of living in The Pacific Northwest. They loved Corvettes and motorcycles and were members of the Roseburg Corvette Club and a local motorcycle group. They enjoyed their motor home and spent a lot of time camping together on the Oregon Coast, often with their beloved cats riding along. Kay was an active member of the Roseburg community. She was an avid tennis player and spent countless hours volunteering for the Roseburg Senior Center. She was a devout Christian and active member of her Church – The Church in Roseburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry W. Greenquist and Glynette D. Greenquist (Petty), and her sisters, Ann Rae Uquillas (Greenquist) and Vicki Lynn Suhrstedt (Greenquist).
She is survived by her loving husband Max, and “her boys,” Gordon and Eric (and his wife Stephanie Bevans). In addition, Kay has three grandchildren, Keenan Douglas Bevans, Zachary James Bevans, and Ellie Lee Bevans. She enjoyed the loving support of her extended family, and was very close to numerous nieces, nephews, and their children whom she adored.
Kay Bowman was always admired for her style and flair. She loved her family and friends dearly, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service was held for Kay at Wimberly Family Cemetery, Glide, Oregon, on February 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests loving prayers.
SARA LEE BERRY
Sara Lee Gillissen was born to John and Marie Gillissen on December 6, 1948, in Hollywood, California, and was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
Sara settled and raised her children in Yoncalla, Oregon, forty years ago. She owned a painting and wallcovering business, “Women at Work,” for thirty-five years; it was one of the first woman owned and operated contracting business in Roseburg, Oregon.
The greatest loves of Sara’s life were her daughters, Shayne and Megan, and her grandchildren, Hazel, Henry, and Finn.
Sara will always be remembered for her ready laugh and sense of humor and her abundant generosity of time, talent, and money. All who knew her will greatly miss her bighearted love and compassion. Rest in God, dear mother, grandmother, and friend.
A celebration of life will be held at 3160 Whitten Drive in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
