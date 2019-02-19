SYLVIA JEANETTE (JEAN) JENKINS
Sylvia Jeanette (Jean) Jenkins, age 79, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away in Roseburg, Oregon, on January 27, 2019, after a brief hospital stay. Jean was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Robert and Pearl Jenkins on October 14, 1939.
Jean moved to Riddle in 1945, when her father took a job as a Gypo Car Loader for Stomar Lumber Company. She and her brother, Bob, shared many memories of growing up along Cow Creek and treks up Jerry Creek during the late-1940s with their pet raccoon. She was a horse lover and had her own buckskin during the 1950s, first acquired as an unbroken 4-year old with much training required, using manuals for which she retained throughout her life. She attended school in Riddle, made lifelong friends
there and had a lot of fun during the “Fabulous Fifties.” She went on to Corvallis to attend OSU and later transfer to Idaho State.
Jean will always be remembered for her generous heart, honesty and zest for life. She was an adventurous woman who lived her life with vigor. Her deep love of pioneer history and Indian artifacts led to her ownership of her store, Millsite Mercantile, in Myrtle Creek for nearly 30 years. She had a vast knowledge of all things antique.
Celebrating Halloween was her all-time favorite. She created numerous haunted houses along her journey. She was still scaring kids at Riddle’s 2018 Trunk or Treat.
Jean was also a Red Hatter. She was known as the Empress of Bling. She enjoyed attending
Funventions and decorating floats for parades with her Royal Rubies. In fact, she left us wearing her red feather boa and told us to follow her trail of feathers.
She is survived by daughters, Kelly Stookey and Paula Stonerod; her son-in-law, Jimmy Martin; her grandson, Tyler Martin (all of Oregon); and her brother Robert (Beverly) Jenkins and family members of Virginia and West Virginia. Among her other relatives, she was especially close to her cousin Fred Rhodes of Arkansas, and second cousin, Keith Pratt of Oregon.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a date to be determined.
ROBERT “DANE” EVERETT
Robert “Dane” Everett, age 68, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 16th, 2019, after a four-year long battle with Alzheimer’s. Dane was born November 17th, 1950, in Forsyth, Missouri, to Robert “Pilly” and Pauline Everett.
Dane and his parent moved to Riddle, Oregon, in the early 1950s. In 1968, Dane graduated from Riddle High School. It was there he met his wife Janet Denton. Dane and Janet married in 1970. From 1970 to 1972, Dane served his country as a medic in the United States Army. After 35 years of marriage, Dane asked his wife Janet to marry him again, and they renewed their vows in a special ceremony with family and friends.
In August 2018, Dane accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He worshiped with his family at the First Baptist Church of Riddle.
Dane was preceded in death by his parents, Pilly and Pauline Everett. He is survived by this wife, Janet Everett, of 49 years; sons, Brent Everett (Tracy) and Brandon Everett (Kimberly); daughter, Amanda Canty (Christopher); and seven grandchildren, Justin, Cameron, Kellen, Ashlee, Josey, Cole and Hank. Dane was also survived by his special friends, Dick Parks, George Slay, Jake Young and Donna Dedman. The family would like to thank the wonderful folks at the Roseburg VA River House for their compassionate care, and Signature Hospice of Eugene.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, February 22nd, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Riddle. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to the First Baptist Church of Riddle Building Fund. Mountain View Memorial are taking care of arrangements.
JANIS JEANNE MALCOMB WOLL
Janis Jeanne Malcomb Woll of Roseburg, OR, passed peacefully from this life on February 14th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Janis was born on November 30, 1941, in Portland, Oregon, to Helen Jeanne Switzer Malcomb and Merton Dale Malcomb.
Janis was united in marriage to Roger F. Woll on December 20th, 1957, in Fortuna, California. Janis and Roger moved around the country while he was in the Navy. They finally settled in Santa Clara, CA, with their three children. Then in 1970, they moved to Yoncalla, Oregon, where they lived for a number of years. Eventually they moved to Winston, Oregon, where they opened the Golden Delight Bakery. Janis and Roger bought their home in Roseburg in 1991, where they retired.
Janis was an avid gardener, and her family was her heart and greatest pleasure. When not at home she loved to jump on the back of a motorcycle and head to the coast with her loving husband. Janis loved her family and had a big heart. Her door was always open to all the kids in the neighborhood, and many called her Mom. She had a beautiful soul and a determined spirit. Once her mind was set on something, there was nothing stopping her. She was always available with an encouraging word and a warm hug. Janis was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Jerry Malcomb. She is survived by her husband Roger of the home; sister, Gayle Malcomb Moorhead and husband Philip of Santa Clara, CA; brother, Larry Malcomb of Winthrop, Washington; son, Ronald J. Woll and wife Pamela of Bement, Illinois; daughter, Rebecca J. Lawrence and husband John of Springfield, Oregon; son, Robert D. Woll and wife Karen of Blue Springs, Missouri; adopted daughter, Debra Meehl and husband Mark of Texas; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
JACLYN L. HYDE
Jaclyn L. Hyde, age 94, of Roseburg, OR, formerly of Elkton, OR, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kellogg Cemetery. Please visit Jaclyn’s website for more information and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com
