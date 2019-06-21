Dora Mae Nelson, age 84, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away June 5th, 2019, with her family by her side.
Born in Wichita, KS, October 17, 1934, to Velma (Shumate) and Everett Carpenter, Dora and family moved west to the Portland area and ultimately to the Sutherlin-Oakland area in the 1940s.
Dora married Robert (Bob) Kuchler, and graduated Sutherlin High School in 1953. As family loves to remember, “they danced as one on the dance floor together” for nearly 25 years. After the birth of her two children, she completed Roseburg Cosmetology School and became a licensed beautician working downtown Oakland for many years before opening her own beauty salon in Rice Hill and eventually relocating it as a home business.
After the passing of her first husband, Dora remarried in 1980 to Norman Nelson of Oakland, Oregon. Norm and Dora were very active in their church, St. John’s Lutheran in Sutherlin, and instrumental in rebuilding the church and its community after a devastating fire in 2001. They enjoyed travelling and visiting family around the world for 36 years together. Their adventures took them to Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean, not to mention many of the US States from Florida to Alaska. Loved by many, their travels were filled with laughter, awe and incredible memories of two lives well lived.
Dora was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Kuchler in 1977; and her second husband, Norman Nelson in 2016; as well as two of her sisters, Norma Jakes and Punky Woollett. She is survived by her children; son, Stanley Kuchler of Oakland and his wife Tammy Kuchler; daughter, Janet Kuchler of San Jose, CA; her granddaughter, Bethany Kuchler; and great-grandson, Kody Kuchler, also of Oakland; and sisters, Sue Spring of Milton-Freewater, OR, and Evelyn Fish of Stambaugh, MI.
A celebration of life and brief memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19th, 2019, promptly at 3 p.m. at the VA National Cemetery Committal Shelter pavilion in Roseburg. Friends and family are invited to join us in paying tribute to her at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org), a non-profit organization supporting our veterans, active troops and their families during medical crisis.
