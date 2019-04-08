FREDRICK “FRED” OESTMAN, JR.
Fred Oestman, our loving father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. He was born in Spokane, Washington, on September 22, 1932, to Fredrick Sr. and Alma Oestman.
Fred was raised in Spokane and after school he enlisted in the United States Navy where he serviced for four years. After his discharge, he then moved to Roseburg to work for DuPont Explosives Division. He drove semis for over 50 years for Dupont, Timber Supply, DC Farmers Co-Op, Hart Trucking, Roseburg Forest Products and eventually retired from Keller Lumber Co. Fred also served his community as part of the Roseburg Police Reserves and had the pleasure of serving the citizens of Roseburg during the disaster and cleanup of the Roseburg Blast in 1959.
On April 13, 1957, Fred married Marilyn P. Potter and they later had five children whom he is survived by; sons, Wes Oestman, wife Tonia of Canby, OR, Warren Oestman, wife Shellie of Bend, OR; daughters, Phyllis (Oestman), husband Mike Chappell of Bend, OR, Lorene (Oestman), husband Merle Tabor of Roseburg, and Malora (Oestman), husband Wayne Smith of Roseburg. He is also survived by his 13 grandkids, Heidi, Christopher, Ashley, Ryan, Logan, Tyler, Tiffany, Kim, Jason, Mandy, Christy, Travis and Alysia; 13 great-grandkids; and one great-great-granddaughter.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Oestman; his parents Fredrick Sr. and Alma Oestman; and infant sister, Geraldine Oestman.
Fred’s children would like to take time to acknowledge the love, care and respect he received from Judy Conrad over the last four years, and more recently from Lisa and the staff at Lisa Black’s Adult Foster Care Home...you are all super stars! We also want to thank Chuck Bock for his faithful visits and steadfast friendship, it meant the world to him.
A memorial gathering will be held on April 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roseburg Holiday Inn Express Conference Room, 375 W Harvard Ave., Roseburg, Oregon 97470. Please come help us celebrate Fred/Dad’s life and share with us your best memories.
TERRY PARRISH
Terry Parrish of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus his Savior on March 31, 2019. He was born July 3, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Elbert and Mabel Parrish.
Terry had lived in Michigan until age ten, when his family moved to Salinas, California. He had lived in Porterville, San Jose, and Antioch, before moving to Sutherlin, OR, in 2003.
Terry loved playing guitar for His Savior, singing in church choir, hunting, fishing, camping, and especially spending time with his family. He had also been in the US Navy. Terry was a member and Board member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Sutherlin and Sutherlin Water District Board. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara J. Parrish; son, Charles Parrish; daughters, Kristina Hazzard and her husband Avery, Tricia Hayes and her husband Gary; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held April 13, 2019, at 1p.m. at New Hope Fellowship, 764 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin, OR.
BETTY (MADISON, WILLIAMS) MCELHANEY
On April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. we will be hosting a celebration of life for Betty McElhaney at her and Mac’s home in Winston. We hope you bring stories and happy memories to share with everyone.
