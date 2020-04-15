Oland Boyd Bryant, Jr., 75, of Roseburg, OR, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 23, 2020. He was born to the late Ola Belle and Oland Boyd Bryant, Sr. on May 16, 1944. He married the love of his life, Helen Ann Cressey on March 26, 1963. They lived in Roseburg since 1965.
Boyd worked in the timber industry most of his life, and retired from Nordic Veneer Inc. in 2006, after 27 yrs. His skill as Head Millwright made him an outstanding part of the Nordic family.
He was a member of Redeemer's Fellowship for 19 yrs., and was honored to have had the opportunity to help with the renovation of the Youth Center, as well as other projects.
Boyd had a passion for big game hunting, enjoyed steelhead fishing, loved golf, and was an expert gunsmith. He enjoyed many outdoor adventures all over the western US and Alaska. He will be remembered for his generosity and willingness to lend his strength and skill to his family and friends whenever he could.
He leaves behind his wife, Helen; son, Darrell Alan Bryant; granddaughter, Ashley Marie (Parker) Koehn; grandson, Austin Alan (Brea) Heichel; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Elaine (Calvin) Lucas; Loretta Lynn (Eric) Weaver; Linda Sue (Tom) Joelke; as well as a large, loving extended family. He'll also be remembered by a large network of close friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ.
Boyd was preceded in death by his late parents; son, Stephen Boyd Bryant; sisters, Jessie Ann (Richard) Burt; and Wanda Mae (Wyndle) Vaughn.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Shelley Brittain; CHI Mercy Hospice; By Your Side Homecare; Rick's Medical. Your care and compassion were invaluable. Special thanks to all our friends and family who helped in practical matters, and who supported us with prayer and encouragement.
Arrangements were made with Pearson's Funeral Home with burial at Melrose Cemetery. A celebration of Boyd's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc.; Redeemer's Fellowship; or the charity of your choice.
