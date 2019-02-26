Olen Dale Edwards born on August 2, 1935, passed away February 19, 2019, at the age of 83. He was surrounded by his family and will be greatly missed.
Olen was a member of the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene and of the Gideons. Olen was an avid fisherman and even wrote a book of his fishing stories for his family. He always loved his family and was willing to help anyone.
Olen was preceded in death by his spouse Joanne Edwards, his parents and one brother. He is survived by his spouse, Debra Edwards; his children, Sherry (Fred) Wilkins, Jeanne (Scott) Taylor, Teresa (Roger) Vogelpohl, Mark Edwards and Melody (Mark) Boyd; and also, his siblings, Lorene, Florence, James, Marilyn and Elmer. He has ten grandchildren, Jessica, Leah and Ben Wilkins, Amy and David Taylor, Jamie Gober, Emily Pope, Angela Little, Ashley Vogelpohl and Ryan Boyd. He also has eight great-grandchildren, Zoie, Alexandra, Lily, Kailey, Ameerah, Christopher, Quincy and Lynden; and one great-great-grandson, Leo Wilkins.
Olen enjoyed having a house full of family and friends. He never minded all of the noise and chaos, the more the better is what he liked.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 2, 2019, at The Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene would be appreciated.
