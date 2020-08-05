Olis “Biggie” Van Meter, age 83, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born in Tulare, CA, to parents Everett and Myrtle Mae Van Meter on December 14, 1936. He was one of 12 children and one of two sets of twins. He is survived by his loving wife Wilma Jean Marshall Van Meter. You never saw one without the other. They were married 53 years.
Biggie loved to hunt, camp and enjoyed the outdoors. He and Wilma made over 20 trips to Canada to hunt moose and bear and very seldom came home with out one. They made three trips to Africa to hunt, along with numerous cruises and trips to other countries.
He worked on the Douglas County road crew for 28 years and retired in 1997. He was an avid bowler throughout his life.
He went to school in Sutherlin, OR, excelling in football. He was active with his class reunions.
He was a Master Mason and life member of the Oakland Masonic Lodge. He was a proud benefactor member of the National Rifle Association and he and Jean attended several national conventions.
He was known for his mischievousness and big smile and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife Wilma Jean; numerous nieces and nephews, including Memoree Sconce, Melody Bruggerman, Melissa Simone, Barbara Jaworski, Amber Fronk, Butch Marshall, Rhonda Marshall, John Hauptmann and Jay Hauptmann.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
