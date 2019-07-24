A memorial service for Omar M. Susewind, age 83, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 2, 2019 at Roseburg National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life (location to be announced) will he held following Military Honors at the cemetery.
Omar was born in Southern Idaho. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being in the great outdoors. After high school he moved to Washington. There was a brief interruption while Omar served in the US Army, which included a posting in Korea during the Korea peacekeeping efforts. After retirement he moved to Douglas County, Oregon.
In addition to outdoor activities, Omar enjoyed reading historical non-fiction. He also spent a large number of hours volunteering at two of our local libraries.
The family suggests remembrances be made to: Friends of the Roseburg Public Library (FOTL). Please reference the Omar Susewind Memorial book purchase fund. Omar will be greatly missed by family and friends. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.