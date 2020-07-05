Opal passed away April 26, 2020.
Opal was born on October 18th, 1931, in San Luis Obispo, California. She was the youngest of three sisters. She graduated from Walla Walla College in Washington with a BA in education in 1955. She married Russell Brooks on January 1st, 1969 in Northern California.
Opal lived the last fifteen years of her life in the Umpqua Valley nursing home in Roseburg. She died peacefully in her sleep and we are eternally grateful for the loving care of the staff.
Opal was preceded in death by both of her parents George and Elva Johnson; her husband Russell; and her sister Ardith. She is survived by her two sons David and James Brooks; her sister, Carrol Shewmake; and her two grandsons, Robert and Christopher Brooks.
May you rest in God's loving arms.
A service will be held at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Ave. in Roseburg, OR on Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Robert Rapp officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.