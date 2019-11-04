Opal was born near Oakland, Oregon, to Guy and Maude Cole, on March 7, 1921. She passed away in Silverton, Oregon, on October 28, 2019 at the age of 98.
Opal was the second oldest of seven children. She attended the Calapooya Country School and after graduating eighth grade she attended high school in Sutherlin and spent her senior year attending Oakland High School. Upon graduating she attended beauty school in Roseburg and owned her own shop in Oakland until her marriage to James Edwin Stearns, Jr., (her High School sweetheart) in 1942. They were married 59 years, until his death in 2001.
During WWII, she lived with Jim’s parents and worked in the family hardware store while he was overseas. After he was discharged, they spent five years in Schenectady, New York, where Jim was employed as an engineer for General Electric Corporation. In 1952, they returned to Oregon, where they build their home on land purchased from Jim’s grandfather and it was here that they raised sheep, cattle, chickens, and their three daughters.
Opal was active in the Christian Women’s Association, the Oakland Museum, the local PTA, and working with youth at the community Presbyterian Church. Opal was very popular member of the Calapooya Community Club that met in the historic schoolhouse where she and her brothers attended. She was an avid and productive seamstress, cake decorator, and gardener. In addition to helping Jim with all the goings-on of a sheep ranch, she was very actively involved in the lives of her children. In later years, as she and Jim became empty nesters, she became an avid golfer and loved playing cards with the gals. After Jim’s retirement, they moved to a small farm in Sutherlin and they enjoyed time to travel, fish, and enjoy their grandchildren.
In 2008, she met and married Donnell Graham. They resided in Sutherlin where they enjoyed socializing with friends, trips to the coast, and spending time with family. She and her husband, Don, were also co-leaders of several Bible studies. They were married eleven years.
Opal was preceded in death by her first husband Jim; her youngest daughter, Ann Schaffer; her grandson, Jeffrey Lamoreaux; and brothers, Ray, Harold, Joe, Clark, and Ralston Cole. She is survived by her husband, Don Graham; daughters, Kathryn (Jon) Lamoreaux of Silverton, Linda (Phil) Hamm of Hermiston; sister, Barbara Jean (Dick) Gilkison of Cottage Grove; and stepchildren, Diane (James) Jamison of Sutherlin, David (Christine) Graham of Sylvania, Ohio, and Kim Hice of Wildomar, California. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren, and daughter of heart, Geri Giammatteo of Schenectady, New York.
She will be remembered for the love and compassion she showed others and her willingness to help those in need. Good-bye, Mom. Thank you for the gifts you gave us, the model you set for us, the love you shared without boundaries. We miss you. We will do our best to honor your legacy.
Opal’s celebration of life will be held at the Free Methodist Church in Sutherlin on Saturday, November 9th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel – Silverton, Oregon.
