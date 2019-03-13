On January 31st, 2019, Orville DeLoy DeMasters stepped into the glories of Heaven and into the long-awaited arms of His Savior Jesus. Surrounded by his children, Darin, Nicci, Ward, Trina and Toby and beheld by his September bride of 57 years, Crystal, Popa opened his blue eyes smiled and drew his last breath here on earth.
Pop never knew a stranger, and always ended a conversation or visit with a declaration of Gods love and His coming return. Pop would open his home and heart to struggling believers, unbelievers and the broken, always praying they would find the true peace of God he lived by and that gave his life such meaning.
Please join us Saturday, April 6th, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winston Community Center to celebrate his life.
