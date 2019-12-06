Oscar (Ozzie) H. Simmons (Gray), 77 years old, passed away on November 3rd, 2019, at his home in Roseburg, OR, with family by his side.
Ozzie was born December 29, 1941, in Longmont, Colorado to Claude Simmons and Lowletta (Maydene) Phipps. The family moved to Tenmile, Oregon, where he was raised by his mom and step-dad, Howard Gray who he always considered “Dad”. He attended Tenmile School, meeting many lifelong friends. He met and married the love of his life, Nola (Bobbie) Buchholz and they had three daughters, Lowletta, Christina and Lynette.
Ozzie was a millwright by trade and assisted in construction of a plywood mill in Wrangell, Alaska alongside his boyhood and forever best friend, Mick Smith. He worked many years at Roseburg Forest Products Dillard plant and worked as a construction foreman around the country. A stroke in 2011 left him confined to a wheelchair but he kept his “where there is a will, there is a way” positive attitude. He retained his stubborn and ornery personality until his final days.
Ozzie is survived by his daughters, Lowletta (Duane) Rose of Roseburg, OR, Christina Simmons of Lees Summitt, MO; sister, Coletta Bishop of Coeur delane, ID; sister, Ina Shurstedt of Albany, Oregon; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by daughters, Debbie Greenawalt Berg of Albany, OR and Tina Glover of San Diego, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Mick Simmons and Claude (Ray) Simmons; and daughter, Lynette Smith.
A celebration of life will be held for Ozzie in the summer of 2020. The place, day and time will be decided at a later date and we hope all his family and friends will be able to attend to swap stories about the shenanigans of Ozzie’s life!
