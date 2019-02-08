Owen Wood Dykema was born February 25, 1929, in Villa Park, Illinois, to Evalyn Pearl Rayburn and Henry Simon Dykema. He died peacefully January 30, 2019, at home in Roseburg, Oregon, surrounded by the love of his family.
A chance viewing of a Naval recruitment poster in high school offering four years of college for flying planes changed Owen’s life forever.
He joined the Navy, learned to fly and in December 1950, he and Enid married. Chris was born 10 months after they were married and then Owen was off to Korea, to fly Corsairs off the USS Princeton in the North Pacific. Owen spent four years on active duty followed by 35 years in the Navel Reserves where he retired as Captain.
In 1958, he earned a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology. In 1961, he moved his family out to Canoga Park, California, to start his career in the aerospace industry.
In 1997, he and Enid moved up to Roseburg.
He loved to read and wrote many articles for newspapers and magazines and wrote multiple books on his life and scientific/religious thoughts. He loved family, anything to do with flying, basketball, math and science, a good cold beer and vanilla ice cream.
Owen is preceded in death by his son, Neal David, 1980, from complications from Maffucci Syndrome; and his wife, Enid Marie McKee, January 27, 2017. He is survived by his two daughters, Christine Elaine Dykema and Gail Susan Hanson; and his son-in-law, Quentin Dale Hanson. Owen had three grandchildren, Erin Christine Leyva, Quentin Tyler Hanson and Miles David Hanson; and two great-grandchildren by Erin and her husband Todd Leyva, Maguire Oliver and Eleanor Paige.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 18th, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg. A private interment will follow at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the VFW Hall, Roseburg. Please visit Owen's web site at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences for the family.
