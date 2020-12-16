Pastor Frank Fiedler III, 77, went to be with Jesus in his Heavenly home on December 13th, 2020, held in the hands of his loving wife, Beth and their children Larissa, Tammy, Mary, Frank and Sarah. Pastor Fiedler was born in Los Angeles, CA, and began his ministry in 1985 at Bethany Lutheran Church in The Dalles. He has faithfully ministered to Christ Lutheran Church in Sutherlin and St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Myrtle Creek for 28 years. He never met a stranger, and was fearless in sharing the loving faith of his heart. He took particular pleasure in the simple joy and faith of little children, loved to fish and loved ice cream.
Frank is survived by his wife of 53 years, five children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sister Ann, and nieces and nephews.
His family will commit his earthly remains at the Roseburg National Cemetery in honor of his service in the U.S. Army on Monday, December 21st, 2020. After many years struggling with COPD, his loved ones rejoice to know that he is breathing freely in Heaven - as St. Paul says, 'he has finished the race.'
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Matthew (436 N Old Pacific Hwy, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457) and will be directed towards Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary.
A public memorial will be held at a later date.
