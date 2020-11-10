Patric Robert Reid, age 82, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 8:10 a.m. at Meridian Park Hospital in Tualatin, Oregon with family by his side. Today, he is singing loud with the angels.
Patric was born on February 8, 1938 in Atascadero, California to parents Maurice and Mildred Reid. He is survived by his wife Sophia Reid; sister, Marcia Reid; three daughters, Mary Johnson, Marchelle Schaffer and Melinda Smith; three sons-in-law; and 13 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Glide Baptist Church in Glide, Oregon on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Patric was very involved with Glide Baptist Church for almost 40 years. Memorial contributions in memory of Pat can be made to Glide Baptist Church, PO Box 580, Glide, Oregon 97443.
Patric will be buried at Roseburg National Cemetery, 1770 W. Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, Oregon 97470.
