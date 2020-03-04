Together again. Pat Walker November 5, 1937- February 28, 2020 and Harvey J. Walker February 6,1933 – September 10, 2011; united in Marriage on June 20, 1953, reunited in heaven on February 28, 2020.
They are survived by their three children, Harvey F. Walker of Kalispell, MT, Marsha L. Brown (Paul) of Sutherlin, OR, and Belinda J. Meeks (Jeff) of Missoula, MT; five grandkids; and 13 great-grandkids.
A celebration of their lives will be held at a later date this summer.
