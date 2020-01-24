Patricia Anne Marsters, age 80, passed away Monday, January 20th, 2020 around 9 p.m. while being surrounded by her loving family in Grand Junction, CO. She was an extraordinary woman that would consistently spread love and joy to anyone around her.
Pat’s memory lives on through her five children, Bob Marsters, Skip Marsters, Kelley Marsters, Brian Marsters, and Kim Slater; along with her seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, Rachelle, Heather, Brett, Michael, Marquette, Sam, Colton, Kellan, Jaidalynne, Miguel, Sydney, Layla, Gracelynn, Ivan; and grandpup, Tyray.
We will miss her dearly but we know she is in eternal bliss as she reunites with her children, James and Daniel, and the love of her life, Tom.
May her soul rest in peace, dancing among the stars.
