Sept. 28, 1936-June 18, 2020
Roseburg, OR
Patricia M. Bischof, passed away in Roseburg, OR, on June 18, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Born in Detroit, MI, she was a military wife and lived in many regions of the US. Patricia was a devout Catholic and over the years she played the organ at church, taught catechism to many children and later became a Lector and Eucharist Minister.
Patricia’s career started with Beautician School and she styled hair for a short time. She furthered her education by attending Tacoma Community College obtaining a Business degree. She worked in an office as an administrator until the family relocated to Salinas, CA in 1973. She obtained a Clerk position at the Salinas Police department front desk which she found exciting. She ended her career working for the Monterey Peninsula school district in the student psychology office.
In 2005, she relocated with her husband to Roseburg, where she was a volunteer for the VA Hospital. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the local Roseburg craft groups.
Patricia enjoyed music, serving God, camping, hiking, traveling, knitting and crocheting. She won many ribbons at the local county fairs for the homemade items entered. Pat was an avid fan of the Detroit Baseball and Hockey teams.
She is survived by her brother Carl Ludwick of Cocoa, FL; daughter, Teresa Leon-Guerrero of Grayslake, IL; daughter, Margret Pascus (Mark) of Wellington, NV; son, Tomas Leon-Guerrero (Helen) of Edgartown, MA; daughter, Linda Badillo (Dan) of Cerritos, CA; grandchildren, Tobias Hoffpauir (Julia), Marc Leon-Guerrero, Gaby Brown (Rob), Noelle Diaz (Antonio), Daniel Badillo, Jacob Badillo; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Cailyn, Olivia and Eleni. Other family members include, stepchildren David Bischof (Rose) of Pinole, CA and Dianna Bischoff of Boise, ID.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Leonard Bischof and her infant sister, Linda.
