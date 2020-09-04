Patricia H. Glass, passed away on August 30, 2020 after a long illness. She was born to Larry and Helen Gorham in Highland Park, Michigan, September 30, 1936. Patricia graduated from Mumford High School in 1954 and then attended undergrad school in Detroit and in California, getting her BS from Western Michigan University in Occupational Therapy and became a commissioned officer in the Air Force. She served in the USAF Hospital at Keesler AFB in Mississippi. Upon her discharge in 1961 she worked with handicap children in Tennessee and was a member of the advisory committee on retardation set up by the governor. She met and married Robert Glass in 1977 and was blessed to have his two teenage children move in with them. Robert went back into active duty taking them to Long Beach, CA, then to Panama and then back to California where he retired. She served again the Air National Guard in Tennessee and California being trained to fly with med-evacuation patients in C-130's, she also served in the Naval Reserve in Oregon.
Robert and Pat retired to Sutherlin to open a dog boarding kennel, Pat worked at the VA for 16 years before her final retirement in 1996, she continued to volunteer at non-profit veterinary clinic. She was a member of the American Woman's Veteran Association and Warbirds.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert. She is survived by her two step children, Noel Olsen and Michael Glass, both of Texas.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at Roseburg National Cemetery. Contributions can be made in her memory to Love of Paws Veterinary Clinic as she appreciated them putting Veterans first. Arrangements under the direction of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors.
