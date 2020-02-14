Patricia "Patty" passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born February 27, 1941 to parents Robert Emmett Hill and Florence (O'Roarke) Hill in Lakeview, Ohio.
When Patty was 10 years old the family moved to Roseburg where she lived and attended school.
For many years she worked in local establishments in Roseburg where she met many friends.
She is survived by her son Larry Schrader; daughter-in-law, Lisa; daughter, Karen Debs; son-in-law, Dale; grandkids, JHanna Edwards, Brandi Debs and Nick Debs; brother, Bob Hill, wife Nancy; and sister, Judy Hurst, husband Joe. She had four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by husbands Will Schrader and Dick Reece, and sister, Roberta Laughrey.
Per Patty's request, there will be no services.
