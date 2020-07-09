Patricia L. (Matthews) LaLiberte, age 89, a resident of Roseburg, Oregon since 1949, passed away May 23, 2020. She was born June 7, 1930 to parents Lester Marshall and Golda Pullar in Marion, ID.
Pat was a meat wrapper for 25 years. She was a member of Jr. Woman’s Club, Butchers Union, and a bowling league. She was a member of March of Dimes.
Pat enjoyed Doc Stewarts Baseball.
Pat was a Christian.
Pat is survived by daughters, Sherlyn Mendenhall and Charla Thompson (Tom); son, Gary Matthews (Charyl); sister, Kathy Twitchell; brother, Jack Pullar (Shirley); grandchildren, Amy Sherman, Doug Mendenhall, Matt Hamilton, Jennifer Devlin, Kendy Thompson, Krista Miller, Shawna Matthews; great-grandchildren, Amanda Mendenhall, Brian Jones, Seth Jones, Daryl Jones, Andrew Hamilton, Madison Devlin, Grayson Devlin and Isaac Miller; and great-great-grandchild, Rosalea Mendenhall.
A family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Legion Baseball, PO Box 1294, Roseburg, OR 97470.
