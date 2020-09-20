Patricia "Pat" L. Davis passed away on September 11th, 2020 in Canyonville, Oregon at the age of 88.
Pat is survived by her children; Barbara (Lyle) Curtis of Roseburg, Oregon, Ronald Davis of Canyonville, Oregon, James Davis of Canyonville, Oregon; grandchildren, Taira (Shawn) Dinsmore of San Antonio, Texas; Katrina Curtis (Thomas Heffner) of Hill AFB, Utah; Crystal Davis, Delbert Davis and Ryan Davis of Portland, Oregon; Randy (Alicia) Christensen of Roseburg, Oregon; Ricky Davis of Eugene, Oregon and Vanessa Davis of Bend, Oregon; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert, mother Esther, father Everett and sister, Theanna.
Pat was born on December 19th, 1931 in Bozeman, Montana to Everett and Esther Hayes. She graduated from Canyonville High School in 1952. She married Delbert Davis in 1950.
Pats love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will never be forgotten.
A private burial will be held at a future date. The family would like to thank Vicki Davis for her tender, loving care and companionship on our mother in her last months of life. It made the last few months of moms life easier and more peaceful for her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.