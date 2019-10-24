Patti Baker, age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2019, peacefully at home with family after a long battle with M.S. and cancer.
Patti was born October 26, 1951 in Oregon City, Oregon, and later moved to Roseburg with her family and grew up in Glide, Oregon, where she attended school.
Patti was a fun-loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend. She loved cooking and talking with friends, but her heart and greatest pleasure was her family. She was married to the love of her life and most supportive husband, Ken, or as she called him, her Sweetie. She had a beautiful soul and a determined spirit. Once her mind was set on something there was nothing stopping her. She was always available with an encouraging word and warm hugs and her door was always open to all as she knew no strangers. She was diagnosed at a young age with M.S. and fought hard to do the best she could with the support of her loved ones and friends.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Dorothy Pugh; father, Timothy Dineen; and nephew, Dennis Dineen. She is survived by husband of 49 years, Ken Baker; daughters and sons in law, Cherlyn and Craig Guido, Carolyn and Eric White; four granddaughters, McKayla, Jessica, Whitney and Kaylee; three great-grandkids, Avery, Aiden and Delilah; brothers and sisters in law, Bob and Sherri Dineen, and Mike and Sue Dineen; along with many nephews and nieces. Patti is also survived by special family friends, Jay and Bonnie Jones, Richard and Kit Brown, Judy and Vic White, Krissy Henbest, and Stacie Durrant. The family would like to thank them for their compassionate care and friendship over the years.
Graveside services will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Cleveland Cemetery with Pastor Jim Moyer of the Central Baptist Church of Sutherlin, Oregon, officiating.
